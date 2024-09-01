PM Shehbaz briefs Nawaz on ongoing talks with political leaders

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif Saturday stressed for a unified approach among all political parties, governments and institutions to provide relief to people.

While chairing an important consultative meeting of PML-N in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif urged federal and provincial governments to reduce their expenses to provide more relief to people.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the party president into confidence regarding ongoing talks with leaders of other political parties, reports Radio Pakistan. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz informed Nawaz Sharif about measures taken to reduce electricity bills in the province. Nawaz Sharif praised the federal government’s fifty billion rupees relief package and Punjab government’s forty-six billion rupees package for electricity consumers.

The discussions at the meeting covered various topics, including development projects and the broader political and economic situation of the country.

Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal addressed the media, revealing that the meeting focused on the relief measures related to electricity bills provided by the Punjab and federal governments. He noted that Nawaz’s directive to reduce government spending aims to offer more financial relief to citizens.

Furthermore, Iqbal mentioned that the PML-N supremo has also instructed a comprehensive overhaul of the local bodies’ law, aligning with the party’s manifesto commitments.