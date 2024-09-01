Sunday, September 01, 2024
Police arrest three officers for abuse of power

Police arrest three officers for abuse of power
Web Desk
7:14 PM | September 01, 2024
Regional

On Saturday, police arrested three officers for abuse of power. The officers, identified as Constable Akram, Head Constable Amir Shahzad, and Asif, were detained and jailed following orders from the Nankana DPO after being found guilty of power misuse. Further investigation is ongoing.

In Minchinabad, a suspected robber was injured during an encounter with police at a barricade. The suspects opened fire on police after being signaled to stop, leading to police retaliation. While one robber was injured, his two accomplices managed to escape.

In Basirpur, police reported the arrest of two bike thieves, recovering five stolen motorcycles, cash, and illegal weapons.

In Bahawalnagar's A Division police jurisdiction, robbers looted cash from a shopkeeper at gunpoint and fled. Police arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation.

