Policeman found involved in land grabbing will be terminated from service: DIG Faisal

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Saturday said that complaints of land grabbing are unacceptable and any policeman found involved in such practice would not be spared. He said that the matters related to land disputes are being resolved as per the court orders.

The DIG stated this during an open court held at the Kahna police station on Saturday. SP Model Town Akhlaq Ullah Tarar, ASP and the SHO concerned were also present on this occasion. The DIG listened to the complaints one by one and issued on the spot orders for the redressal of their grievances. He further said that the cases were being registered in due process after initial verifications. DIG Faisal Kamran also appealed to the citizens to help Lahore Police ensure drug free city. He said that a crackdown is underway against the drug peddlers. On the complaint of an old woman of Pakpattan district, the DIG directed the SP Model Town to personally listen to both the parties to ensure justice in their case. He also expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Nishtar Colony and Kahna police stations.