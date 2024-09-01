Sunday, September 01, 2024
President Asif Zardari for following the teachings of Bulleh Shah

President Asif Zardari for following the teachings of Bulleh Shah
ISLAMABAD   -   President Asif Ali Zardari has underscored the need for following the teachings of Baba Bulleh Shah to promote love, peace, dialogue, understanding and respect for all communities. This President expressed these views in a message, read out on the occasion of the 267th Urs of Baba Bulleh Shah in Qasur, today. In his message, the President highlighted the Sufi poet’s enduring influence on Pakistan’s cultural and spiritual heritage, saying that his poetry, rich in metaphor and wisdom, continued to inspire generations, encouraging us to seek truth and understanding beyond the confines of social divisions.

In order to honor the legacy of the great Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah, the President also recommended the establishment of the Bulleh Shah International Peace University in Qasur, stating that he had forwarded his recommendation, in this regard, to the Prime Minister for the early materialization of the long-cherished demand of the people of Qasur. The President emphasized that the establishment of the university would be a positive step in preserving and promoting the teachings of Bulleh Shah, who dedicated his life to spreading the message of love, peace, and humanity and transcended the barriers of religion, sects, castes, regions and social taboos.  The President called on all Pakistanis to embody the values that Baba Bulleh Shah stood for, particularly the promotion of dialogue, understanding, and respect for all communities. He also stressed the importance of unity in diversity, saying that in a world often marked by discord, we needed to foster harmony and empathy among all communities.

The President urged the need to follow the teachings of Baba Bulleh Shah and carry forward his message in our everyday lives.

