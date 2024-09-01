PTI conveys reservations to JUI-F over party’s Noor Alam being mover of ‘anti-PTI’ bills

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed its reservations to Fazl-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) over the party’s Noor Alam being the mover of different bills in the National Assembly which the embattled party believes are a legislation to circumvent the Supreme Court decision on the reserved seats, directly affecting them. Few days back, a PTI delegation led by Barrister Gohar met with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to win his support against the government amid rising tensions between the government and the main opposition party, PTI.

The party is wary of a set of bills moved by the JUI-F’s Noor Alam Khan that, if passed, would increase the number of judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 17 to 23, eliminate the authority of suo-moto of the apex court and repeal the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, directly having an impact on the review petition in the reserved seats case pending before the apex court.

The PTI thinks that the proposed legislation is aimed at denying them the reserved seats. The sources said that the PTI leadership conveyed to the JUI-F chief its concerns over Noor Alam being the mover of the said bills. Fazl, however, assured the PTI delegation that his party would oppose any legislation PTI thinks is against it. On Friday, PM Shehbaz Sharif also visited JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to garner his support, requesting him not to be part of any anti-government agitation campaign.

This meeting followed a visit by President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to the JUI-F chief’s residence. These meetings came ahead of the upcoming sessions of both houses of parliament, fueling speculations that the coalition government intends to table some key legislation. The PTI-JUI-F meeting took place ahead of the upcoming parliament session and the former’s call to hold a public rally in the federal capital on September 8. The interactions fueled speculations that the coalition government intends to bring some key legislation.

The federal government has decided to support the bills moved by Noor Alam that aim to increase the number of judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 17 to 23, eliminating the authority of suo moto of the Apex Court, repeal the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, ban on the appointment of officers and servants of courts having dual nationality, and giving the right to overseas Pakistanis to contest elections and the right of vote. If the Parliament approves the legislation related to the increase in the number of the Supreme Court judges, the government may benefit from the full bench (23) of the Supreme Court in the reserve seats case.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has already filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the apex court’s verdict of July 12 granting reserved seats to PTI.

A total of seven bills including, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, (Article-184); The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment in Article-51, 59 and 106); The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article-177, 193 and 208);The Contempt of Court (Repeal) Bill, 2024; The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 198);The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 would be introduced in the National Assembly on private members’ day in the next week. On August 27, these bills were part of the agenda item of business of the National Assembly on private members’ day but the House was adjourned due to lack of quorum as pointed out by PTI’s Aurangzeb Khan Khichi. There were five bills of MNA Noor Alam Khan, one bill of Danyal Chaudhry of PML-N and one bill of Changez Ahmad Khan of PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Five out of seven bills pertain to amendment in the Constitution, and for this purpose support of 224 members (two-thirds majority of total members of the house of 336) is required. But two bills can easily pass from the National Assembly with simple majority. There is a need of simple majority of the House for the passage of “The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, moved by PML-N’s Danyal Chaudhry. According to clause 2 of “The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, “The number of Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan other than the Chief Justice shall be twenty-two (22).”

If Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party supports the government, then their strength becomes 221. The government still needs the support of three more members for a Constitutional amendment. There are eight independent members in the Lower House of the Parliament and the government may manage to get the support of three independent members. “The Contempt of Court (Repeal) Bill, 2024” of Noor Alam Khan proposes to repeal the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003. Once approved, the top court will not have any authority to take action on its contempt.