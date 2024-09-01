PTI’s Sept 8 meeting to decide political direction: KP minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, stated that PTI’s public meeting in Islamabad on September 8 will determine the country’s political direction, predicting that the current government will have to step down.

Speaking at his political office in Mardan during a Public Day meeting with local elders and PTI workers, Toru highlighted the PTI government's achievements, including the Insaf Sehat Card, and announced plans to provide a complete solar system free of cost to 130,000 deserving families, as well as an education card for students.

During the Public Day event, Toru listened to public grievances and directed relevant institutions to address their issues. He also discussed plans for the September 8 meeting, assigning responsibilities to various committees to ensure maximum participation from his constituency.