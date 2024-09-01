Punjab cabinet approves more discount on bikes for students

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet on Saturday approved more discount on bikes for students. Subsidy was given on the charges on the request of Punjab Transport Department; therefore, subsidy related to the registration of all types of bikes given to students would be given by the provincial government. In this connection, bank processing fee of Rs 1500 per bike would be also be paid by the Punjab government. Students paying bank processing fee would have now money transferred back to their accounts. Bike registration, number-plate and card costs would also be paid by the government. Students will have to pay only bike installments, insurance and uplift money. After the approval of the Punjab cabinet, new standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to bikes have been implemented.