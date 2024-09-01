Sunday, September 01, 2024
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches low-cost housing initiative for low-income families

Web Desk
3:08 PM | September 01, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has reaffirmed the government's commitment to helping low-income families achieve the dream of owning their own homes. During a meeting with Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder and Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation, in Lahore today, she announced that work has already begun on the Low-Cost Housing Program in the province, with plans for significant expansion in the coming years.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted that the Apni Chhat-Apna Ghar Program will be the largest and most affordable housing initiative in the country's history, aimed at providing accessible homeownership opportunities for those in need.

Dr. Amjad Saqib praised the Chief Minister's dedication to addressing the challenges faced by the public and expressed his support for the initiative.

