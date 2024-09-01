Sunday, September 01, 2024
Punjab introduces oral driving test for illiterate applicants

NEWS WIRE
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   In a significant policy shift, Punjab has decided to introduce oral driving tests for illiterate individuals seeking a driving license, replacing the computer-based tests that have been a barrier for many. According to Lahore’s Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), the previous computerized tests, which included questions about traffic signs, were challenging for those without formal education. Under the new system, applicants who are illiterate will now be able to take an oral test instead. The test will be conducted by a center in-charge who will ask verbal questions about traffic signals. Officials have emphasized that to maintain transparency and ensure merit, the oral test, as well as the road test will be recorded with audio and video. Additionally, the crackdown on unlicensed drivers has been intensified to enhance road safety.

