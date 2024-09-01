Ranking Grow ends training for second batch

Haripur - Ranking Grow concluded its second training batch on Saturday, completing a two-month internship and training program for 150 students.

The ceremony was attended by notable guests, including former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Yousaf Ayub Khan, CEO of Metrix Pakistan Hassan Nisar, and President of the Union of Journalists in Haripur, Waqar Ali.

During the event, Ammad Ali, founder and CEO of RankingGrow, highlighted the programme’s success in equipping students with practical skills for international service, aiming to create 500 new jobs in Haripur and train 10,000 students in digital skills over the next year.

Yousaf Ayub Khan endorsed Ammad Ali's vision, emphasizing the role of IT in stabilizing Pakistan. Hassan Nisar pledged to arrange workshops and events to empower the students, while Waqar Ali assured media support for the initiative.

Certificates were awarded to the graduating students by Yousaf Ayub Khan at the end of the ceremony.