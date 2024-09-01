Robbers go on rampage in Burewala, Muzaffargarh

BUREWALA - Nine robbers took away goats from a farm house at Qasba Rohilanwali Mouza Khichiwala in premises of Rohilanwali police limits. According to police sources, the accused entered the outhouse of Muhammad Arshad at Mouza Khichiwala Qasba Rohilanwali and held him hostage at gun point besides taking away eleven goats. They also tortured Arshad when he tried to resist them. The police registered a case and started investigations.

Jewelery, cash looted from four houses in Burewala

Five dacoits looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from four houses of three villages in Sheikh Fazal police station on late Friday night. According to police sources, the robbers entered the house of Azhar Farooq in village 431/EB and took away seven-tola gold ornaments, Rs200,000 and other valuables while the accused also targeted another house of the same locality owned by Mustafa and looted Rs 400,000. The dacoits also took away gold ornaments and cash from Hashmat Rehmani’s house in village 429/EB. Meanwhile, the police chased them during which the criminals started firing at the police team and fled away. Separately, the dacoits targeted the house of Qurban Ali of a nearby village 433/EB and looted cash, jewellery, a motorcycle and other valuables.