Root’s record-breaking century sets Sri Lanka 483-run target

LONDON - Joe Root delivered a historic performance on Saturday, scoring his 34th Test century for England as the hosts set a formidable target of 483 runs for Sri Lanka in the second Test at Lord’s, aiming to level the three-match series.

England were bowled out for 251 on the third day, with Root leading the charge with a superb knock of 103, following his first-innings score of 143. This milestone surpasses Alastair Cook’s 33 Test centuries, making Root England’s most prolific centurion in Test cricket history. With Sri Lanka facing a daunting task to avoid a 2-0 series deficit, the challenge ahead is monumental. The highest successful run chase in Test cricket history is 418, achieved by the West Indies against Australia in 2003.

England, beginning the day with a 231-run lead, batted under challenging conditions with overcast skies and artificial lighting at Lord’s. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Root remained resolute, guiding his team to a commanding position. Ben Duckett, captain Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook all fell before lunch, with Duckett’s dismissal coming from a spectacular two-man catch. He edged a ball from Milan Rathnayake, which Nishan Madushka at gully parried into the air, allowing Angelo Mathews at second slip to complete the catch.

Pope was next to depart, mistiming a shot off Asitha Fernando that sailed into the hands of Prabath Jayasuriya at deep backward point. Brook, despite a brief flurry, offered a second chance to Madushka, who this time made no mistake near the boundary.

Post-lunch, the wickets continued to tumble, but Root’s focus on reaching the record books never wavered. Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, and Matthew Potts all fell, but Root steadily progressed into the 90s before a boundary brought up his 102nd run. Celebrating with a jump of joy, Root removed his helmet and acknowledged the applause from the crowd and his teammates in the pavilion.

Scores in Brief

ENGLAND 427 and 251 (Root 103) lead SRI LANKA 196 by 482 runs.