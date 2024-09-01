SCCI election process begins

PESHAWAR - The process for the annual election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) officially began on Saturday.

A large number of candidates submitted their nomination papers to the SCCI Secretary General’s office for the 23 vacant seats of the executive committee (EC) of the chamber.

According to the Election Committee's schedule, the polling for these vacant seats will take place on September 25 at the chamber. A preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on September 2, following the scrutiny of nomination papers.