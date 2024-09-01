Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani urges dialogue and unity among political parties

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani has emphasized the importance of fostering dialogue with all political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the interest of the nation. He stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should take the lead in facilitating these discussions, given his role as the leader and decision-maker.

Gilani urged all political parties to come together on a unified agenda to ensure the safety and security of the state, and to support the Prime Minister’s decisions on national security and state matters. He highlighted the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) historical commitment to negotiations, recalling the party's previous engagement with Nawaz Sharif during opposition.

Regarding recent coalition government talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Gilani praised Rehman as a seasoned politician with a longstanding affiliation. He reiterated the desire to overcome personal differences to serve the state and nation collectively.

Gilani stressed that while conflicts with individual leaders are inevitable, unity is crucial for defending Pakistan, noting the sacrifices made by the armed forces to protect the country’s borders and future. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace, while also emphasizing the nation's readiness to defend itself if attacked.

The Senate Chairman urged the nation to contribute to state development, asserting that power is temporary and that economic progress relies on the continuity of policies. He advised the youth to maintain a critical perspective and take pride in Pakistan’s identity, constitution, and institutions.