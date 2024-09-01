Sindh Sports Minister chairs first official meeting regarding 35th National Games

LAHORE - The first official meeting regarding the 35th National Games was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr. The meeting was attended by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Syed Abid Qadri, Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, POA Media Advisor Asif Azim, Sindh Sports Department Chief Engineer Aslam Mehr, and others. During the meeting, the POA approved the hosting of the 35th National Games in Karachi. Sindh Minister for Sports Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr said: “Hosting the National Games is an honor for Sindh and we will invite Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inaugurate the torch relay. Providing a conducive environment for the participating athletes is our top priority, and refresher courses will be conducted before the Games.” The meeting also decided to hold all swimming events in Karachi, with necessary arrangements to be made. All possible measures will be taken to ensure the successful organization of the Games. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has also assured his full cooperation in this regard. A central secretariat for the Games will be established at the MC Sports Complex on Kashmir Road. The meeting also discussed the possible number of athletes, venues, accommodation, and other arrangements. It was decided to conduct dope tests on participating athletes and to visit different stadiums for the opening and closing ceremonies. POA President Abid Qadri praised Sindh Minister’s sports vision, and said that the dates for the National Games will be announced in consultation with the SOA.