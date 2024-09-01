SSP Ops pays surprise visit to PS Khanna

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of IGP Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi, SSP Operations Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib, paid a surprise visit to Khanna police station, a public relations officer said on Saturday. During the visit, SSP Operations checked the records, roznamcha, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officers’ rooms and residential barracks. On the occasion, he said that inappropriate behavior toward citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed the police officials to listen to the problems of every citizen who comes to the police station with respect. The welfare of police personnel is among the top priorities of the Islamabad police, he added. He further directed the officers to make the dispute resolution centers more active, and the problems faced by citizens should be resolved on first priority basis. Following the directives of IGP Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Police Welfare Center established at the Central Police Office is fully operational and working effectively to resolve the issues of Islamabad police officers in a timely and efficient manner. During the ongoing year, a total of 2,087 applications were received at the Police Welfare Center, of which 1,985 were resolved professionally, while work on the remaining applications is ongoing on a priority basis, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Instead of submitting applications to various departments, police officers now submit their requests directly to the Police Welfare Center, where they are promptly marked to the relevant offices. In this regard, police officers can ensure the provision of various services, including major leave, foreign leave, GP fund, loans for house construction or the purchase of vehicles/ motorcycles, passports, departmental NOCs for education and employment.

Additionally, scholarships, benevolent fund, appeals against departmental punishments, transfers, payment of medical bills, departmental promotions, correction of service records, deputation cases to other departments, LPR and medical board cases. Seniority issues, government house allotment, matters concerning the families of martyrs and officers/ employees who passed away during service, declaration of Ghazi, correction of salary slips, departmental dues cases, and other services.