The Door of Opportunities

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have spotlighted the global reach of athletics, with a historic moment for Pakistan as Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal in the javelin throw. This victory not only marks the first significant milestone in his career but also serves as a beacon of hope for countless young and talented individuals across the nation. It fills our hearts with immense pride and patriotism.

This remarkable achievement underscores the urgent need for government support to nurture talented youth who possess potential but lack the necessary resources and guidance. The recently introduced Youth Sports Festival is a commendable initiative, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their abilities and bring honor to the nation.

As we celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s victory, we recognize how patriotism can elevate an individual from being just a son or daughter of their parents to becoming a son or daughter of the nation. Let us continue to encourage and empower our youth to achieve greatness and make our country proud.

ADEEBA AFZAL,

Lahore.