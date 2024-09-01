Top election regulatory authority set to hold an important meeting soon

ISLAMABAD - The top election regulatory authority is set to hold an important meeting , soon after consent from President on “ICT LG (Amendment) Bill 2024’, to contemplate over rescheduling LG polls in the federal capital. The electoral watchdog will hold a meeting after the recently passed LG polls formally become act of parliament, sources shared with the newspaper. President Asif Ali Zardari, sources said, will make this bill act of parliament in the next week. The bill adopted by both the houses [National Assembly and Senate] becomes ‘act of parliament’ will soon get the ceremonial assent by the President. The proposed amendment mainly seeks to increase the number of general members, from six to nine, in each of Islamabad’s 125 union councils. This simply means that a new delimitation of constituencies will be required which cannot be completed in a week or so. According to the rules, the ECP has to immediately launch the delimitation exercise for Local Government (LG polls) afresh, in order to match the criteria after the increased number of general members or wards in the UCs.

The body had earlier launched the delimitation exercise for the ICT LG polls around three months ago to complete it by July23. The ECP had revised its schedule to conduct the polls on October 09 but there are once again faint chances to hold the polls in the second week of October. The term of the local government expired around three years ago [February 2021].

The top election authority, around three months ago, once again had started the preparation of a preliminary list of the UCs in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) from June 1 and now the twice postponed were scheduled in October.