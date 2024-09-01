Sunday, September 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tribals protest against closure of Pak-Afghan highway

Ahmad Nabi
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber   -  Local tribal people from various walks of life disapproved of the blockade of the Pak- Afghan highway on Saturday, which has disrupted trade and economic activities and added to the difficulties of the locals.

A large number of traders, transporters, councilors, political party workers, and members of civil society held a protest at Bacha Khan Square, Landi Kotal Bazaar, against the closure of the highway at the Bogyari checkpoint by the Koki Khel tribe, who are demanding the repatriation of IDPs from Rajgal, Tirah Valley.

Speakers at the protest, including elder Masel Khan Shinwari and others, acknowledged the legitimate demands of the Koki Khel IDPs but stressed that blocking the highway was not a solution and only added to the problems of transporters, traders, and locals.

They urged the authorities to address the issue and relocate the protest to allow the resumption of traffic.

8 passengers injured as bus veers off the road 

The protestors warned that if the highway is not reopened, they would stage a sit-in in front of the forces&#39; cantonment in Landi Kotal. The Koki Khel tribesmen have been protesting and blocking the highway for the last eleven days.

Tags:

Ahmad Nabi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1725165439.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024