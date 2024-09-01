Tribals protest against closure of Pak-Afghan highway

Khyber - Local tribal people from various walks of life disapproved of the blockade of the Pak- Afghan highway on Saturday, which has disrupted trade and economic activities and added to the difficulties of the locals.

A large number of traders, transporters, councilors, political party workers, and members of civil society held a protest at Bacha Khan Square, Landi Kotal Bazaar, against the closure of the highway at the Bogyari checkpoint by the Koki Khel tribe, who are demanding the repatriation of IDPs from Rajgal, Tirah Valley.

Speakers at the protest, including elder Masel Khan Shinwari and others, acknowledged the legitimate demands of the Koki Khel IDPs but stressed that blocking the highway was not a solution and only added to the problems of transporters, traders, and locals.

They urged the authorities to address the issue and relocate the protest to allow the resumption of traffic.

The protestors warned that if the highway is not reopened, they would stage a sit-in in front of the forces' cantonment in Landi Kotal. The Koki Khel tribesmen have been protesting and blocking the highway for the last eleven days.