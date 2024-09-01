Two robbers killed as many escape during police encounter: Police

FAISALABAD - Two robbers were killed while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene after a police encounter in the area of Khurarianwala police station. Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Saturday that four bandits snatched a motorcycle, cash of Rs.12,000 and other items from a citizen Asim at gunpoint near Khurarianwala late Friday night and escaped from the scene on two motorcycles. The citizen called on Rescue 15 for help and a police party headed by ASI Muhammad Ashfaq rushed to the spot and chased the criminals. The police encircled the outlaws near Noshahi Chowk Makkoana and directed them for surrender but the criminals took shelters into nearby bushes and opened blunt firing on the police. The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter two outlaws received serious injuries due to the bullets of their own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas other criminals managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness. The police arrested the injured outlaws who told their names as Shehbaz and Rashid residents of Tandlianwala while the escapees were identified as Imran and Gull Zaman. The police shifted the injured robbers to Rural Health Center Khurarianwala but in vain as they breathed their last in the way while the investigation was under progress for tracing out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof. Meanwhile, the City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the police performance and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the officials who took part in the encounter, spokesman added. Meanwhile, the Highways Circle Faisalabad has saved 20 per cent funds through e-tendering of various road schemes. Presiding over a meeting on Saturday, Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that total worked out cost of 42 road schemes was Rs 6.96 billion but the Highways Circle had auctioned them at Rs5.57 billion. In this way, funds of Rs1.39 billion were saved which were about 20 per cent of the total amount.

Giving some details, she said that 31.83 per cent funds were saved on the repair and rehabilitation of a 20-kilometer long road from Chak No.239-RB Khannuana to Dijkot whereas 27.78% funds were saved from 13.5-km road from Jhumra Sangla Road Express Way. Similarly, 26.67 per cent funds were also saved from a 20-km road from Chak No 258-RB Satiana Road to Dijkot Mor, she added.