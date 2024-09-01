Sunday, September 01, 2024
Unknown assassins slaughter four persons in Haripur

NEWS WIRE
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

HARIPUR   -   In a tragic incident in Naiyan Di Gali, Haripur at least four persons of the same family Saturday were slaughtered by unidentified assailants. According to the initial police, it was revealed that within the jurisdiction of Makhniyal Police Station, attackers barged into a house and slaughtered Sagheer Ahmed, son of Feroz Din, and Safeer Ahmed, Adeel sons of Sagheer with sharp knives while Jamila Bibi sustained injuries. Police promptly reached the crime scene and shifted the injured to the Trauma Center Haripur and the deceased to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur for post-mortem examination.  Makhniyal Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to apprehend the perpetrators.

