USA soar over Canada with dominant 28-15 victory in Pacific Nations Cup

In a controlled and effective display, the USA Eagles secured a 28-15 victory over Canada in the on Saturday in southern California. Although it may not be remembered as a classic, the match was a decisive win for the Eagles, with three first-half tries giving them a strong lead that they maintained through solid defense in the second half.

The scoring opened with a long-range penalty from Canada’s Peter Nelson, quickly answered by USA’s Luke Carty. The Eagles capitalized on a poor clearance from Canada, allowing Conner Mooneyham to score his first international try. Though Carty missed the conversion, the USA had the early lead.

Mooneyham struck again shortly after, benefiting from a well-executed miss-out pass by Carty that left the winger wide open. Canada nearly responded, but Nic Benn was denied a try by a last-ditch tackle from Mitch Wilson. Canada did get on the scoreboard with a try from Benn after a short pass from Andrew Quattrin allowed him to slip through the defense. However, Nelson’s missed conversion kept Canada trailing by five.

The Eagles took advantage of Canada’s faltering lineout, with Carty regathering his chip ahead to set up Wilson for a try just before halftime, extending the lead to 18-8. A yellow card for Canada’s Cali Martinez early in the second half gave the USA an additional edge, with Carty adding three more points. Tavite Lopeti’s strong run moved the Eagles into scoring position, allowing Kapeli Pifeleti to score after a TMO review confirmed he reached the line. Carty’s conversion made it 28-8.

Canada managed one more try from Cooper Coats following a well-timed offload from Ben LeSage, but the Eagles’ defense held firm for the remainder of the match, ultimately securing a comfortable win. The Eagles now turn their attention to their upcoming match against Japan in Kumagaya, while Canada prepares for the 5th-place playoff in Tokyo on September 14.

Scores in Brief

USA 28

Tries: C. Mooneyham 2 (9′, 15′), M. Wilson (38′), K. Pifeleti (55′)

Conversions: L. Carty 1/4 (56′)

Penalties: L. Carty 2/2 (7′, 48′)

CANADA 15

Tries: N. Benn (25′), C. Coats (59′)

Conversions: P. Nelson 1/2 (60′)

Penalties: P. Nelson 1/1 (4′)

Yellow Cards: C. Martinez (47′)