Woman gives birth to baby in washroom of Karachi hospital

KARACHI - An incident of a mother’s cruelty was reported in Karachi where a woman disappeared after giving birth to a child in the washroom of a private hospital, leaving behind the baby on Saturday. According to the report, the baby’s life was saved due to the timely action of the hospital staff.

The woman had allegedly come to Katiana Memon Hospital along with her family to get a drip treatment but she had other plan. Giving details of the incident, Chairman Katiana Memon Hospital Ahmed Chinoy said the woman gave birth to the baby after asking the staff she wanted to go to the washroom.

After giving birth, the woman disappeared from the hospital without informing and leaving behind the baby, Ahmed Chinoy said. He said the hospital staff took the child out of the washroom and gave first aid. Efforts were being made to save the child’s life, he added. However, Kharadar police station has been informed about the incident so that the woman could be traced, Ahmad Chinoy said.