Sunday, September 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman gives birth to baby in washroom of Karachi hospital

INP
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  An incident of a mother’s cruelty was reported in Karachi where a woman disappeared after giving birth to a child in the washroom of a private hospital, leaving behind the baby on Saturday. According to the report, the baby’s life was saved due to the timely action of the hospital staff.

The woman had allegedly come to Katiana Memon Hospital along with her family to get a drip treatment but she had other plan. Giving details of the incident, Chairman Katiana Memon Hospital Ahmed Chinoy said the woman gave birth to the baby after asking the staff she wanted to go to the washroom.

After giving birth, the woman disappeared from the hospital without informing and leaving behind the baby, Ahmed Chinoy said. He said the hospital staff took the child out of the washroom and gave first aid. Efforts were being made to save the child’s life, he added. However, Kharadar police station has been informed about the incident so that the woman could be traced, Ahmad Chinoy said.

No threat to Sindh as cyclone ASNA takes a westward turn

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1725080138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024