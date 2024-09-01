Sunday, September 01, 2024
Zardari and Sharif honor Syed Ali Gilani on his third martyrdom anniversary
3:24 PM | September 01, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari has paid tribute to Syed Ali Gilani, the iconic Kashmiri leader renowned for his struggle for the rights of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In a message, Zardari described Gilani as a beacon of hope and resistance, who inspired many Kashmiris in their quest for self-determination. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to advocating for the realization of the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination as outlined in United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also commemorated Syed Ali Gilani on the third anniversary of his martyrdom. Sharif emphasized that Pakistan's struggle to secure the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination will persist until the goal is achieved. He expressed that Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic, and political support to the Kashmiri people.

Sharif lauded Gilani as a respected leader of the Kashmir independence movement, noting his lifelong dedication to achieving self-determination for Kashmiris. The Prime Minister acknowledged that despite the hardships and captivity Gilani endured, his commitment remained unwavering, and his sacrifices will not be forgotten.

