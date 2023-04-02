Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 13-year-old boy was killed after abduction for ransom in Shehbaz Town, the limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The body of the boy identified as Mujtaba Naseem was found in a house. The boy was suffocated to death by the kidnappers, he said. Police managed to arrest the suspected kidnapper who was also killed in an exchange of fire between his accomplices and police when a raid was conducted on a house to recover the abductee, informed a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan. According to him, the abduction of Mujtaba Naseem was reported at 1:30am on April 1, 2023. The police registered an FIR under section 365A of PPC and started an investigation.

He said the victim’s family received a call from the kidnappers for ransom of Rs 1 million for safe recovery of the boy. He said that the parents of the abductee informed police about the call on which City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took action by constituting a special police team for action against kidnappers. “The family put ransom money wrapped in a shopping bag under the bricks on the address shared by the kidnapper. Meanwhile, cops also set fielding around the area and held the kidnapper as he came to collect ransom money,” Sajjad said.

The kidnapper identified as Muhammad Umer confessed before investigators that he had kidnapped the boy with help of his accomplices and kept him in a house in Habib Colony by tying him with ropes. Investigators also recovered videos from the mobile phone of the accused showing Mujtaba Naseem detained in a house.

A police team took the detained kidnapper to the house where the abductee was being kept, he said. He said the kidnapper opened the lock of the door of the house when his accomplices including Ali aka Bhalo, Habib and others opened indiscriminate firing from inside the house. Resultantly, Umer was killed in firing by his accomplices. Until police entered inside the house, the accomplices of Umer managed to escape from the rooftop of the house. Police found the body of the boy inside the house and shifted him to hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered against the fleeing kidnappers while efforts are underway to arrest them, he said.