DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The distribution process of free flour under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Ramazan Package continues smoothly with distributing the commodity among 80,295 deserving families so far in the district. Sharing a report featuring performance until March 31, a spokesman of the district administration said that so far 240,842 flour bags weighing 10 kilograms each have been distributed among deserving families at various points across the district.

He said that effective measures have been made to ensure the distribution process in an orderly and organised manner and the process was being thoroughly monitored by officials of the administration and the district food department in cooperation with the police.