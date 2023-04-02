Share:

Mardan - Aurangzeb Kashmiri, Central General Secretary of the all pakistan Clerks’ association (apCa), has stated that the apCa rejects the Chief Justice’s proposal to deduct election expenses from government employees’ salaries.

In a press statement issued here, aurangzeb Kashmiri stated that deductions are being made in the name of flood and earthquake victims in Turkey and syria even before the salaries of government employees are paid. he claimed that the Chief Justice infuriated employees by proposing to the government that employees’ salaries be cut by 5% to hold the election.

Aurangzeb Kashmiri clarified that in the midst of a tsunami of inflation, employees can barely run their homes’ kitchens because the current government has not increased employee salaries while inflation continues to rise. he contended that if the Chief Justice is so interested in general elections, then the candidates who file nomination papers and run for office should bear the full cost of the election because, once elected, they produce twice as much through corruption. he argued that the people do not want elections, but rather strict accountability for corrupt politicians whose corruption has pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy. aurangzeb Kashmiri has warned that if government employees’ salaries are tampered with in the name of elections, there will be chaos in Islamabad.