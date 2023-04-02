Share:

ATTOCK - Central Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and candidate for NA-49 Attock Malik Amin Aslam while lashing out at PDM government has said that the entire assembly was puppeteering in the hands of vested interests to bulldoze ill-conceived legislation to curtail powers of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to The Nation. Responding to different questions, he said that the imported rulers are trying to escape from the elections as they are afraid of facing the public caught in a inflationary spiral and the the rising popularity of PTI and Imran Khan amongst the masses.

Amin reiterated that PTI would never allow PDM government to implement its nefarious agenda. Amin Aslam further said that the rulers have made the system hostage to their personal designs but PTI would put resistance at all levels despite facing a barrage of concocted and fabricated cases. The Government was busy in a witch hunt of PTI workers and human rights abuses while the poor people were forced to suffer in food riots and getting crushed in floor lines for the first time in Pakistan.

This desperate situation was forced on the hapless people of Pakistan due to the complete apathy of the ruling Government. He claimed that the people are standing behind the leadership of Imran Khan who has the courage and plan to take the country out from the prevailing political and economic imbroglio. He said that the PDM led government is involved in fanning conspiracies to prolong their tenure as they face a sure defeat in the forthcoming elections.