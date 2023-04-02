Share:

In a seminar titled "Pak-Belgium Relations: Past, Present and Future" held on Sunday, the Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, Charles Joseph M. Delogne, spoke about the importance of Pakistan in the region and praised its efforts towards global peace and stability.

Ambassador Delogne emphasized the strong and friendly relations between Pakistan and Belgium, which were established immediately after Pakistan's independence in 1948.

He highlighted the values of common interests, democracy, and trust that have fostered this relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador also highlighted the strong economic ties between Pakistan and Belgium.

He pointed out that the two countries have robust trade relations in the fields of textiles, pharmaceutical products, machinery, medical equipment, iron, steel, and chemicals.

Additionally, Ambassador Delogne discussed two types of educational scholarships being offered by Belgium to Pakistani students.

He explained that the scholarships are aimed at enhancing academic collaboration and cultural exchange between the two countries.