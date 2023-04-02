Share:

ISLAMABAD - Christian community in Pakistan as in the rest of the world will celebrate Palm Sunday – the holiest day for the world’s Christians – today (Sunday). Special prayers will be offered in the churches of the twin cities, according to the representatives of the Christian community. Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, In-charge Holy Family Catholic Church Rawalpindi told this scribe that like previous years, Palm Sunday this year will also be celebrated with processions and distribution of blessed palm leaves.

“In this regard, Archbishop Rawalpindi-Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Rashad will lead a prayer procession in Rawalpindi,” he said. Other Christian leaders including Father Reverend Sarfraz Simon and Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar will assist the ArchBishop in this regard. Prominent political figures from the Christian community will also show up at the procession. The community representatives have asked the district administration Rawalpindi to ensure stringent security measures for the procession.

Special prayers and services will be held at the churches, according to the organizers. On Palm Sunday, Christians throughout the world celebrate the day Jesus triumphantly entered Jerusalem days before his crucifixion. Crowds leave palm fronds and clothing in his path as a sign of praise and respect. Palm Sunday is the last Sunday of Lent and first day of Holy Week in Christian churches.

It falls on the Sunday before Easter and is always a movable feast. It is celebrated in all major Christian churches, including Roman Catholic and Protestant. In Orthodox churches, which follow the Julian calendar, Palm Sunday is celebrated later. The day marks Jesus’ monumental arrival in Jerusalem, the start of the march to his death on a wooden cross. It’s also known as Passion Sunday in honour of his suffering and death before his resurrection. Palm Sunday is often celebrated with processions and distribution of blessed palm leaves. In some churches, the palms are saved and burned into ashes to be used on Ash Wednesday of the next year. Some Christians fold the palm fronds into crosses and keep them in their homes.