Share:

Leaders of the ruling coalition parties have demanded that general elections should be held on the same day across the country.

The demand was made at an important virtual meeting of the coalition parties in Lahore on Saturday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other leaders attended the meeting.

All the leaders agreed that it is the basic constitutional requirement to conducting impartial, transparent and free elections in the country and deviation from which will plunge the country into a disastrous political crisis.

The meeting expressed no confidence in the three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice and demanded that the present court proceedings be terminated by accepting the four-judge majority judgment.

The meeting fully supported the recent legislation of the Parliament and stated that the obstacles in the way of justice have been removed by this legislation.

The meeting urged all stakeholders to respect the parliament’s supremacy.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the meeting on the economic situation of the country.