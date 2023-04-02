Share:

At least 12 individuals were killed in a stampede at F.K. Dyeing company’s premises during a Ramazan food and cash distribution drive. Hundreds of people flocked to the area, eager to claim their share after spending the last few months being extremely food insecure. The scenes of the tragedy made it evident that unaffordability is rampant in Pakistan, and nothing is being done to address it nor solve it because the authorities are too busy fighting their personal battles for power.

According to details released, two young boys, one girl and nine women were killed in the stampede due to extreme suffocation. The heat also made matters worse, as did the hoard of people who were fighting amongst themselves over the donations. It would be easy to criticise this behavior and condemn the mass for their conduct but we must understand where it emanates from. More than 30 million people in Pakistan are suffering from food insecurity for the first time in history. Some lack access to basic commodities while others simply cannot afford the exorbitant prices at which food products are being sold.

Already, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) indicated that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has reached an all-time high of 35.37 percent–the highest it has ever been since 1965. The government has only rung alarm bells in response to such concerning statistics, no real action has been taken to improve the economic condition of the country, and consequently, the people. This begs the question; who will take responsibility for the people? Who will introduce laws to fix the economy? Who will fight for the future of the country if all agents of the state are only looking out for themselves and their powers? The government cannot continue being as neglectful as it is being right now.