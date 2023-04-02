Share:

RAWALPINDI - The shopkeepers, vendors, handpush car owners, milkmen and butchers are looting public with both hands by selling all items particularly fruits, vegetables, milk, yogurt, chicken, meat and mutton on very high prices in open markets.

The looting mafia is not following the rate list that is being issued by the price control committee of the district government. Unfortunately, the high ups of district government including brigade of special price magistrates are only focusing on ‘Free Flour Distribution Points’ in order to please the Chief Minister and Prime Minister of Pakistan. Taking advantage of the negligence of authorities concerned, the looting mafia have jacked up the prices of apple, guava, strawberries, melon, water melon, banana, kino, grapes, potato, onion, tomato, green chille, coriander, mint, ginger, garlic, all vegetables, meat, mutton, chicken, milk and yogurt in open market.

“The district government has left poor public in lurch as not a single price magistrate visited open market shops in Ramazan so far,” said Alam Zeb, a resident of Commercial Market while talking to The Nation on Saturday. He said vendors and shopkeepers are selling onion at Rs 200 to 220 per kg while potato is available at Rs 70 to 90 per kg. “Garlic and ginger is being sold against Rs 800 and 1000 per kg respectively in the market,” he said.

There should be a strict action against the looters and profiteers by the government, he said. Another citizen namely Chaudhry Babar Younas of Adiala Road was of view that the shopkeepers and hand push cart owners have become robbers in these days as they are selling vegetables on sky rocketing prices. “Lady finger, which is most used vegetable in Ramazan, is being sold at Rs 320 per kg,” he said. He said that profiteers are charging Rs 50 to 100 extra against per kg egg plant, peas, cauliflower, cabbage and other vegetables. The most pathetic thing is that the shopkeepers are not displaying the rate list provided by district government.

“Milk and yogurt are the most used edible commodities in Ramazan but the milkmen had surged the prices of the milk and yogurt upto Rs 30 to 50 per litre/ kg,” said Ms Shazia Malik, a government employee. She said that the milk is being sold at Rs 160-170 per litre while price of 1kg yougurt is Rs 220-230 in various areas of Rawalpindi.

Khurram Bhatti of Dheri Hassanabad was of view that butchers are also robbing of the citizens by selling meat at Rs 950 per kg and mutton at Rs 1800 per kg. Many other consumers said that the high ups of district government and price magistrates, assistant commissioners and several officials of departments are only focusing on Free Flour Points. They urged caretaker CM Punjab to take notice of looting spree launched by profiteers and hoarders in the city.