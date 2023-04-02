Share:

LAHORE - A former senior police officer was murdered near his home in Lahore on Saturday in what ap­peared to be an incident of target killing. Former superintendent of police (SP) Farhat Abbas was targeted by a lone motorcyclist outside his residence in Iqbal Town. According to police, the former SP was shot dead by a motorcyclist. The police have taken the body into its custody and launched an investigation into the incident. A heavy con­tingent of police was present at the crime scene where investi­gators collected evidence. CCPO Bilal Kamyana took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Iqbal Town. The CCPO directed the police to analyse the evidence thoroughly and also the CCTV footage and arrest the suspect as soon as possible. He also directed the police to utilize all the resources to arrest the murderer.

PUNJAB POLICE NABBED OVER 960 GANGS IN LAST 70 DAYS

The Punjab police has released a report of its operations and the number of dacoits killed in the last 70 days. According to the report, police teams arrested 965 dacoit gangs arrested from across the province. The report further says during the opera­tions, more than 32 kilograms of narcotics were seized. Teams of Counter-Terrorism Department arrested 69 alleged terrorists in 301 intelligence-based opera­tions. Four allegedly dangerous terrorists were gunned down in incidents of firing on the CTD teams, according to the report. Suspected robbers and crimi­nals fired at police 139 times, while in retaliation, 61 suspects were killed. In all the encounters over the period under review, 80 dangerous criminals and pass­ersby were injured. The report stated that one police officer was martyred and 21 injured in police encounters in the last 70 days. More than 62,000 crimi­nals wanted in various crimes were arrested across the prov­ince. Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has or­dered to intensify the crackdown on criminals.