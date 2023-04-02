Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the free flour distribu­tion center established at Taj Palace Hall Har­banspura on Saturday. Mohsin Naqvi inspected arrangements made for citizens at the center and directed to further improve facilities. He directed that every citizen should be treated with respect coming at the centers and flour distribution pro­cess should be completed at the earliest. The CM directed that provision of free flour to the elders should be ensured without any delay. He also lis­tened to the complaints of visitors present at the center and issued on the spot directions for their quick redressal. He inquired from men and wom­en about arrangements at the center and provi­sion of free flour. He ordered to increase facilities and arrangements at the centers according to the number of citizens and remarked that he him­self was overseeing the historic flour package announced by the federal and the Punjab gov­ernment. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting to review the construction of Akbar Chowk Fly­over Project here at CM Office on Saturday. The CM was given a detailed briefing about matters pertaining to the Akbar Chowk flyover project. It was informed during the briefing that no trees would be cut during the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover and PHA would buy latest machin­ery for safe relocation of trees.