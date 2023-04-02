Share:

LARKANA-A former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and officers and personnel of the A-Section police of Shahdadkot were booked in an alleged custodial death case on an order of the Qambar-Shahdadkot district & sessions court.

The deceased man, Noor Mohammad Mastoi, along with his son, Haider Ali Mastoi, was picked up from their home by a team of the A-Section police led by SHO Ammanullah Soomro on Feb 13 and allegedly kept them in illegal confinement till Feb 27, when the civil judge paid a surprise visit to the police station and ordered his release, according to Bakh-tawar Khatoon, wife of the deceased man. The judge had visited the police station on her habeas corpus application, she said.

She stated in her second application, pertaining to the alleged custodial death, that her husband was picked up by the police very next day of his release. She also claimed that their son, Haider Ali, was got freed “on payment of Rs280,000 demanded by the SHO as illegal gratification”. She stated in her second application that on March 9, the police informed the family about the death of her husband “due to cardiac arrest”. They asked the family to collect the body from the specified hospital. She accused the SHO and his subordinate officers and personnel of having tortured her husband to death. Issuing his order on her fresh application, the Qambar-Shahdadkot District & Sessions Judge, Zahid Hussain Maitlo, ordered registration of a custodial death case against nine police officers and personnel, including then DSP Abdul Wahid Buriro, SHO Ammanullah Soomro and SI Ghulam Mustafa Selro, at the A-section police station. Police sources confirmed that the case was registered vide FIR No. 42/20-2023 on the complaint of Bakhtawar Khatoon under Sections 302, 395, 344, 506/2 and 337 Ai Fi of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Bakhtawar Khatoon also claimed that the post-mortem examination of her husband’s body was performed without her family’s consent.