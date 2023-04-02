Share:

QUETTA - Four soldiers were martyred when a group of terrorists operating from Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces at Jalgai Sector in District Kech of Balochistan, Pakistan Army said on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the martyrs were identified as Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed. Necessary contact with Iranian side is being made for effective action against terrorists on the Iranian side and to prevent such incidents in future, the ISPR said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four security personnel in an attack of terrorists in district Kech in Balochistan. He paid tribute to the martyred Naik Sher Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdul Rashid.