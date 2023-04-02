Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) is the only public sector institution in Pakistan where kids suffering from cancer are being provided with free medical facilities through advanced vision treatment methods. This was informed by Prin­cipal Post-graduate Medical Institute Professor Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing a farewell cer­emony, organised in the honour of Professor of Ophthalmology Dr Muhammad Moin here on Saturday. He said that Dr Moin conducted the eye treatment at wide scale in the LGH, and so far a large number of children from all over the country have been cured by him, adding that even after the transfer of Professor Muham­mad Moin, the healing process would continue. He said that no doubt that transfer and post­ings were part of service, but the dedication and passion with which Professor Moin had worked at the Department of Ophthalmology was unprecedented. He said Dr Moin played an important role in curing the ailing humanity, teaching medical students and developing the Institution.