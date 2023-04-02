Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs208,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs208,700 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 343 to Rs 178,584 from Rs178,927, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 163,702 from Rs 164,016. The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2270 and Rs 1946.15 respectively. The price of gold in the international market dipped by $12 to $1969 against its sale at $1981, the association reported.