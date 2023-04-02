Share:

The provincial government of Balochistan revealed plans to launch health cards that will provide medical services to 1.8 million people in the province. There is no denying that this is an initiative that is desperately needed in the province that has been ravaged further by the floods. However, the government is yet to announce the exact details of the medical scheme, what procedures and treatments will be covered or where the funds will come from. More than that, this is a scheme that has been in the works for over a year now but there is little that the province can show for it.

Back in 2022, the Balochistan government announced the health card scheme for which funds had already been allocated. It was intended to cover medical expenses of the 1.8 million families that are settled in the province, and that too fully. Surprisingly, this expense would be fulfilled through the regular budget. The same announcement was made this year in February, and then again now in April. The provincial government has been touting this scheme but there is little that it can show for it as of yet.

The province lacks the facilities needed to cater to such a drive, as well as professionals. But more than that, the government must figure out how it is going to manage setting up the infrastructure and providing subsidies for healthcare within the Rs.5 billion budget. Furthermore, what verification documents will be needed to obtain the card, and through which agency. Inflation has already driven up prices not only for everyday sustenance but also for medical attention, an integral right of every citizen. The government must ensure that we come close to providing universal medical coverage, at least to the maximum extent possible. But this has to be a thought-out process in which the government takes decisive steps, not to tout the same horn again and again for months until the public finally gives up on it entirely.