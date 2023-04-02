Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) punjab Dr Usman anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of retired sp Farhat abbas in Millat park area of Lahore and asked CCpO Lahore for incident report. The IGP visited the residence of deceased retired sp Farhat abbas in Millat park and met the family of the deceased and inquired about the incident.

Dr Usman anwar also inspected the scene of the incident and while taking a briefing from the officers regarding the incident, ordered to form a special team to arrest the accused. he directed that all the available evidence including the footage of safe City cameras should be carefully examined and the accused should be arrested and brought to book as soon as possible. Dr Usman anwar said that the accused would be punished.