Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's petition to dismiss all cases against him was set to be heard by the Lahore High Court tomorrow. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi would preside over a two-member bench to hear the case on Monday, April 3rd.

Imran Khan nominated the federal and Punjab government, as well as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case. The constitutional plea was submitted through Barrister Salman Safdar.

According to the petition, the government was targeting Mr Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and was harassing them through similar cases on political grounds.

The petition further argued that the government had filed over 100 cases against PTI chief, which amounted to an abuse of power. The petition stated that 121 false cases had been filed, which violated Articles IV, IX, Fifteen, and XVI of the Constitution.

PTI supremo's petition requested the Lahore High Court to order the dismissal of all cases against him, call for the detailed records of all cases filed against him, and stop proceedings in the filed cases until the final decision of the case.

The petition also requested the court to order institutions where cases are registered to provide Imran Khan an opportunity to be heard by giving notice first and order the release of all arrested workers.