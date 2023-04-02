Share:

PESHAWAR - An increase in corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar with 13 more cases of corona have been reported during the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here on Saturday. He said the number of people who have died due to corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 6376 and the total number of corona cases has reached 2,25,336.

However, a total of 13 people have recovered from corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the total number has become 2,187,94, the official of the Health Department informed. The number of people who died due to coronavirus in Peshawar is 3,153 with 11 new cases of corona have been reported in Peshawar