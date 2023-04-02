Share:

It is not surprising that Pakistan’s public debt has increased by over 28 percent, according to the July-December 2022 Public Debt Bulletin. This is attributed to devaluations, interest rate hikes, and subsequent policy decisions in the 2021-2022 year. Of these, the major reason for the increase was exchange rate losses and higher interest expenses. Now, the government has vowed commitment to reducing this debt-to-GDP ratio by promoting measures for long-term economic growth. However, figures for external public debt in end-June 2022 increased by $2.4 during the year. This is problematic, given the country is surviving on debt rollovers and waiting for the IMF tranche.

The trend shows that the reason for the increase is not excessive external borrowing but the numbers are alarming. Part of this alarm is due to the fact that they may have increased for the current fiscal year. Domestic debt servicing is on the rise and the rupee has depreciated more than last year. Given our necessity and tendency for domestic and foreign loans, this is likely to see an unsustainable increase.

Non-debt-creating forex inflows of exports, remittances, and foreign direct investments are needed to mitigate the situation. However, this is extremely long-term and not possible for immediate relief. With the costlier foreign debt on the horizon, we need internal controls and checks to free up funds. One way is government downsizing and austerity measures, but the confidence in these measures is not very high, given the non-seriousness around their implementation.

Development expenses are low and budgetary resources will be consumed by debt servicing needs. High levels of debt have obvious challenges, especially against the balance of payments crisis, liquidity concerns, and unstable exchange rates. It is positive that the breakdown shows that no borrowing was carried out through the State Bank but solutions to curtail debt will be difficult given the current economic woes.