The intellectual power of people is a necessary factor in deciphering the complexities of the world. It offers insight to people to adjust the trajectory of their life. Nations with a high level of intellect have a sound economic, political, and social outlook. When people cannot think judiciously, they become susceptible to the evil schemes of power-driven politicians. In fact, wise contemplation is necessary to achieve individual and collective prosperity

In this interconnected world, only developed countries experience unmatched prosperity. Whereas, many parts of the world suffer from extreme inequality. The difference in the wealth of states results from the difference in the intellectual abilities of their populace. By paying attention to the cognitive well-being of their citizens, industrialised nations have enabled their people to grow under optimal conditions. The intellectual growth of the masses brought about the refinement of the developed world.

Unfortunately, people in less advanced countries, whose intellectual capability remains compromised, face horrendous challenges in life. A lack of democratic principles, lawlessness, poverty, and disregard for civil rights plagues these nations. The compromised intellectual growth restricts the people of developing states to contribute to social and civic progress. The countries of the developing world, which remain under the dark shadow of intellectual deficiency, offer a completely appalling sight.

In poorer nations, the illiteracy rate allows the ruling class to have control over the people and oppress them. The presence of cognitive poverty in developing countries impairs the prospects of growth and development. In such states, the elite groups merge power and use this opportunity to divide the poor people on religious, ethnic, and sectarian grounds. Strangely, people who live in such countries remain unaware of the trap that elites lay for them.

Unfortunately, the poor people of developing countries remain indulged in exhausting all efforts to make ends meet for their families. The rulers of such countries foster the formation of exploitative social order. When people cannot read and write, the sting of intellectual poverty inhibits their capacity to evaluate the objectives of their rulers. People stay oblivious to this peril, which undermines their integrity and self-confidence. When this happens, people believe all the false information the ruling group puts in their heads.

This way, ruling elites can not only control the people but also increase their wealth through the unjust exploitation of a country’s resources. They protect their interests by spreading their own beliefs that keep them going. When the people remain unaware of the hidden schemes of their leaders, they maintain admiration for their political idols, even if it costs them their life. Emotional jingles sway easily the people who lack intellectual depth and elites use this horrifying way to earn the support of ill-informed people. Without intellectual stimulation, the lower and lower-middle class cannot find the path to upward mobility.

Resultantly, these intellectually deprived people accept the lives politicians provide them. These kinds of people don’t strive for betterment in their lives. They become so oblivious to the attack on their freedoms that, even in the worst examples of the abuse of their social, political, and economic liberties, they do not offer any opposition. In societies like this, the elements of fairness in resource distribution, gender balance, inclusivity in politics, fairness in the law, and acceptance of human rights remain a far cry.

To keep the system intact, autocrats impose fear and use power to keep their populations in check. These communities promote the continuation of dynastic politics. Because those living in developing countries are unaware of how a free society operates, politicians exploit the term “democracy” to create the desired and biased social order. To keep their control, the rulers of intellectually deprived communities stop their citizens from gaining quality and meaningful education. Those who live in such societies face poverty with no promise of a reprieve. It stops those having no financial means from obtaining opportunities to better their lives.

Such people accept an upside-down social structure because of a lack of education and intellect. Taking advantage of the limited understanding of the public, elites create institutions that promote exploitative practices. In these kinds of societies, disparities in healthcare, education, and sources of income remain obvious. The system carries on, unchanged, from generation to generation.

The powerful have to have more than this, so they manipulate the one-sided system for their own advantage and the disadvantaged are subjected to mistreatment from unscrupulous people and oppressive institutions. This system keeps the wealthy in comfort and the poor people remain under oppression owing to a lack of knowledge. The notion of social transformation and inclusive communities opposes this form of a social framework.

Education continues to be the most powerful tool for furnishing people with the knowledge to construct a social system on the pillars of equality, respect, equal chances, and class mobilisation without disagreement. Because the leaders of third-world countries don’t want to elevate the intellect of their people, these countries remain far from prosperous. Apprehensive of facing a backlash, the ruling elites stifle the concept of independent thought and the mental development of people.

Most developing countries cannot move forward and achieve prosperity because of these harsh realities. The only way to ensure a brighter future for developing countries is through the intellectual growth of their inhabitants. To shift the balance of success and glory in favor of the less developed states, developing countries need to eliminate the blight of cognitive deprivation. Without it, developing countries will suffer the consequences of instability, economic decline, and hindered human development.