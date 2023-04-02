Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have launched a campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad police have launched a campaign and Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad SSP Syed Mustafa Tanvir is monitoring this whole campaign by himself, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The CTO Islamabad has directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation of traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating problems for traffic discipline in the city. The CTO Islamabad said that it is the right of pedestrians to use footpaths and no parking would be allowed there. He said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centres while awareness campaigns should be launched to educate citizens.

During the first phase of the campaign, action was taken against showroom and shopping malls’ administrators in various areas of the city. Vehicles were removed from footpath areas and they were warned to follow rules otherwise strict legal action would be initiated against them. During the ongoing month, the Islamabad police also issued 3600 fine tickets to those involved in wrong parking while several vehicles were impounded at various police stations for not vacating footpath areas.

The CTO Islamabad said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose. He said that squads have been constituted for the purpose of removing illegal parking and vacating footpaths while indiscriminate action would be taken against violators. He said that this operation would be extended to the other areas of Islamabad and smooth traffic flow be ensured. On the other hand, Islamabad capital police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the federal capital to curb this menace.

He said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has issued orders to all zonal DPO’s to take action against professional beggars and handlers in their respective areas and cases should be registered against them. During the ongoing crackdown, the Islamabad capital police Kohsar police station teams arrested 10 professional beggars and also registered cases against them. Citizens are appealed to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy people and are also requested to inform police about any suspicious activity through Pucar-15 and join hands with police to curb this menace from the city.