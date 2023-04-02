Share:

SEOUL - K-pop band has hit 100 million for the first time on the music video for their debut track O.O. They achieved the career milestone on March 31st. The music video was initially released in February 2022 which means it took the MV around 1 year and one month to achieve 100 million views.

Though the reception of their debut track was not the best because of its abrupt beat change and accusations of plagiarism, the music video still performed well. The group just came out with their new comeback called Expérgo which has seen a fairly positive reception. Though their prerelease track Young, Dumb, Stupid was not to everyone’s taste because of its unique sound, their lead track Love Me Like This was well-liked by their fans.