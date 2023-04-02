Share:

KARACHI-The local administration has sealed a factory in Karachi’s SITE area where 12 people including nine women and three children were killed and several fell unconscious in a stampede during the distribution of Zakat funds on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Nauras intersection in SITE area where an international company ASCO was distributing Zakat funds among the needy. However, a stampede broke out among the Zakat collectors and two women and a child fell into the drain and died while many people passed out due to rush and heat. Provincial minister Saeed Ghani termed the incident heartrending, adding that the factory management has not informed the police and local administration about the Zakat distribution. After the incident, Keamari DC Mukhtar Ali Abro, SP and other police officials reached the place. They examined the factory and sealed it for showing negligence in managing the crowd.

DC Abro said that police would take action against the factory owner as per the law. He said that currently the owner is abroad to perform Umrah.

Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janwari said that so far seven persons have been arrested including the factory manager, adding that further investigations are underway.