PESHAWAR - In a major reshuffle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureaucracy, the provincial government with the consent of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reshuffled 41 administrative secretaries and other high-ranking officers to ensure the conduct of free, fair and impartial general elections.

A notification of KP Establishment Department received to APP disclosed that six officers of BS-21, 30 officers of BS-20 and four of BS-19 were posted and transferred. Some 13 officers including one BS-21 were asked to report to the establishment department. The six officers of BS- 21 including Ikramullah, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Planning and Development (P&D) department have been KP bureaucracy reshuffled transferred and posted as Senior Member Board of Revenue KP while Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi has replaced him as ACS P&D. Similarly, Secretary Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Muhammad Abid Majeed (BS-21) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs department.

Khayam Hassan Khan, Managing Director Lissail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation KP (BS-21) has been appointed as Secretary P&D. Masood Ahmad, Secretary of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination department, while Rooh Ullah Secretary of Labour (BS-21) was transferred and asked to report to the Establishment Department.

The BS-20 officers included Mahmood Hassan, Principal Secretary to Governor KP has been transferred to the Establishment Department while he was replaced by an officer of BS-19 Mazhar Irshad. Syed Nazar Hussain Shah, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Climate Change. Khushal Khan, Secretary of Home and Tribal Affairs (BS-20) asked to report to the Establishment Department. Dawood Khan, Secretary of High Education asked to report to the establishment department.