Lahore High Court (LHC) was set to hear a contempt of court petition against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz tomorrow (Monday).

The hearing would be presided over by Justice Baqar Ali Najafi on a two-member bench on April 3.

The petition was filed by lawyer Shahid Rana against the decision of the single bench, which dismissed the contempt plea filed against Maryam Nawaz.

The petitioner argues that Maryam Nawaz committed contempt of court during a media conference.

The petition asks for the dismissal of the order of the single bench and the initiation of an investigation of contempt of court against Ms Nawaz